Falls Park set to become Winter Wonderland

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lack of snow isn’t dampening spirits at Falls Park.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on Winter Wonderland at Falls Park.

“One of the best displays that I’ve ever seen,” Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras said.

An exhibition of lights that doesn’t happen overnight.

“We have people that are dedicated to setting up this display and have been working on it for about six weeks,” Mieras said.

The 18th annual event remains a must see, showcasing hundreds of decorated trees and light poles and more than 23 miles of light strings.

“The display touches every square inch of the park and people just love it and it’s become a tradition in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities to come down here and visit Winter Wonderland at least once during the holiday season, if not multiple times,” Kelby Mieras said.

“The lights are gorgeous, the river is beautiful, it’s just so peaceful out here,” Marsha Moller said.

Marsha Moller is from Arizona and visiting Falls Park for the first time. Winter Wonderland is right up her alley.

“I love lights. I started Christmas the day after Halloween. I told my little granddaughter, guess what we’re doing tomorrow? Putting up the Christmas tree, so I’m one of those,” Moller said.

She’s not alone in her love of Christmas. Tens of thousands of people will visit Falls Park during Winter Wonderland.

If you plan to access Falls Park on foot, there’s a new path off Phillips Avenue.

“Easier access if you want to come by foot. If you want to park downtown and walk into the park it’s just another avenue to get into the park,” Mieras said.

Winter Wonderland runs November 19th through January 9th.

The city of Sioux Falls will have a test lighting at Falls Park this week, before officially throwing the switch at 5:00 Friday afternoon. They’ll light up the park from 5:00 p.m. to midnight daily.