SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What will the future of Falls Park look like?

The city of Sioux Falls is asking for public input to help answer that question. A Falls Park Master Plan is being developed by Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation and the department is hosting a public workshop along with an interactive website.

On the website, feedback can be provided in a short survey as well as options to mark areas on a map. Professional architect and urban planning company Confluence has helped launch the website similar to one for Downtown 2035 planning.

The short survey asks how often someone attends Falls Park and has people say what is working well in the categories of pedestrian safety/walkability, connections to downtown, programming, views/scenery, public safety/crime, upkeep/cleanliness, water quality, kayaking on/off launches and other. You can also select the same categories as areas for improvement.

The map of Falls Park’s boundaries are identified as current city-owned Falls Park land.

In addition to the website, the city will hold a public meeting on the planning process at the City Center in the Cooper Room on Wednesday, July 13. Two sessions are available at 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.

In October 2021, the city announced Confluence of Sioux Falls won the Falls Park Design Competition with a detailed 70-page proposal

Some early updates for the Falls Park Master Plan include incorporating the nearby Quarry Lake into Falls Park, while moving some Smithfield parking lots and designing a new East Bank entrance to Falls Park. Other ideas include zipline experiences at Quarry Lake, land bridge connections, creating a “great lawn” space, allowing for development on the park’s edge and connecting better to nearby neighborhoods.

Other changes at Falls Park are already underway with the Jacobson Plaza Ice Ribbon in 2022, Phase 3 of the River Greenway, Steel District development and the Jacobson Plaza all-inclusive playground.