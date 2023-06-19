SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Big changes are coming to Falls Park.

Tuesday the city council will vote on a second reading to accept millions of dollars in donations along with naming rights for new additions to Falls Park that’ll make it even more family-friendly than it already is.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“They are absolutely beautiful it’s amazing how this was created by nature,” Tracy Walsh of Florida said.

Tracy Walsh and Robin Bonito are visiting from Florida.

This is their first time at Falls Park.

“I think they are absolutely gorgeous. The way they took a natural thing and developed it into something for everyone to come and visit,” Bonito said

Tuesday the city council will vote on accepting large donations to expand the Falls Park experience at what’s being called Jacobson Plaza.

Garry and Dianne Jacobson donated $4 million dollars to build an ice skating ribbon. But now thanks to other donations it looks like there’s going to be more.

T. Denny Sanford has donated $1.5 million for a splash pad that’ll be named after him and the Lloyd family donated $1 million dollars for a dog park that’ll be called Pawsible Park.

“It’s going to be more fun for people for kids of all ages to enjoy the downtown,” Bonito said.

But the city also has to contribute $3 million for the project to move forward, which would come out of leftover sales tax surplus money.

Jacobson Plaza will be the largest private investment in Sioux Falls’ park history.

All three phases of Jacobson Plaza should be complete by the spring of 2025.