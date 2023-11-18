SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls celebrated the 20th anniversary of Winter Wonderland with fireworks on Friday night.

Winter Wonderland officially opened last night. The popular holiday attract is viewed by thousands of people.

Photographer Paul Schiller shared several photos of the fireworks and the lights from Friday night.

This year’s display features more than 25 miles of light strands, including nearly 300,000 lights.

Winter Wonderland will be lit up every night from 5 p.m. until midnight through Jan. 7. Because it’s so popular the city’s parks and recreation department is advising visitors to expect traffic delays and practice patience.