SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls has flipped the switch for the 20th anniversary of Winter Wonderland.

After nearly two months of work, Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation spent the morning putting the finishing touches on Winter Wonderland at Falls Park.

“Our team puts their heart and soul into this, it’s really a year round process for them, from the time weather permits us taking the lights down, almost immediately they’re then checking lights to make sure they’re all working, thinking about our next year’s design and adding the features to keep it refreshed,” Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Assistant Director Brett Kollars said.

This year’s display features more than 25 miles of light strands, including nearly 300,000 lights, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“Globes, spheres, this year we’ve added a snowman, you’ve got giant light bulbs, a number of offerings, hoops, jumping hoops, and arches over roadways,” Kollars said.

As for those who visit the park, color them impressed.

“It lights up the whole entire sky and just makes it a beautiful, wonderful sight,” Sioux Falls resident Scott Madore said.

“Very festive, very nice, and a lot of people so it’s enjoyable,” Watertown resident Marlies Drechsel said.

Marlies and Dion Drechsel are from Watertown and visited Winter Wonderland last December with their son, who’s in the military.

“I like that the Falls are lit up in all different colors and the children are happy, they’re bouncing around, that type of atmosphere. It’s great, that’s what I like best,” Drechsel said.

The City of Sioux Falls will also light up the sky for tonight’s kickoff event.

“It’s important to take these chances to celebrate and we’re going to do so tonight at 6:00 p.m., we’ll be lighting off a brief series of fireworks to really lean into the season and celebrate our 20th anniversary,” Kollars said.

Winter Wonderland will be lit up every night from 5:00 until midnight through January 7th. Due to the popularity of Winter Wonderland, Parks & Rec is advising visitors to expect traffic delays and practice patience.