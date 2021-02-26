Falls Park finishes No. 5 in voting for ‘Best City Park’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As far as city parks in the United States go, Falls Park is in the top five, according to one national ranking.

In January, Falls Park was chosen among 20 city parks across the country by tourism and park experts. USA Today then had public voting for four weeks, with voters limited to casting one vote per nominee per category daily. Falls Park finished the voting at No. 5.

Falls Park beat out city parks in Philadelphia, Seattle and Dallas among others.

The top-ranked park went to the Gathering Place in Tulsa, Kansas. Parks in St. Louis, Mo., Houston, Texas and Baltimore, Md. finished ahead of Falls Park.

