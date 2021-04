SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s another sign that summer is right around the corner– the Falls Park Farmer’s Market opens on Saturday, May 1.

You can check out the vendors from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Falls Park structure that’s located across the street from the Stockyard Ag Experience Barn.

The market will be open on Saturdays through October.

