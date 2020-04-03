Falls Park Farmer’s Market opens weeks early online

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Every year, the Falls Park Farmer’s Market is a place for vendors and consumers to thrive.

“We love it. It’s like a family here. All the vendors, we just love to see each other in the mornings and all of the customers and enjoy each other’s products,” Cherrybean Coffee owner Jennifer said.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic has vendors like McCormick uncertain about the future of her business.

“Well, they’re stressing not getting together in large groups, which has been hard for all of us,” McCormick said.

The market doesn’t usually open till May, but recent reports claim the virus wont reach its peek until June.

“Even if we can have a market is what I’m concerned about,” Board member Nathan Zweden said.

Van Zweden is working with McCormick and other vendors to stay ahead of the surge as best they can. As of Monday, they’ve opened five weeks ahead with an online store so people can still get their products.

“We’re doing a soft run, or a pilot run right now to get all the kinks worked out,” Van Zweden said.

Customers can order Monday through Wednesday and there’s a curbside pickup on Saturday mornings leading up to market day. However, the new city ordinance asking park shelters to remain closed presents another challenge.

“We’re still making a plan, but the gist of it is is that we will be spaced out a long ways where we’re going to be a long ways from each other,” Van Zweden said.

Despite feeling pushed apart, Van Zweden says new ideas are coming together.

“A positive side of this whole thing is that, yeah, we’re growing, we’re adding new services and… figuring out how to get it running,” Van Zweden said.

“I know it’s really important for folks to eat locally, eat organically, and eat healthy, and, so, that’s just what we’re trying to do,” McCormick said.

You can pre-order your goods by visiting their online store.