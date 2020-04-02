Falls Park Farmers’ Market goes online

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Falls Park Farmer’s Market is a place where the community can get together in the summer, but COVID-19 is already making that challenging this year.

On Monday, the market opened an online store where shoppers can pick items up without getting out of their car. Board member Nathan Van Zweden says this is to help business make money and so that consumers can get their local goods.

“It is pushing us to grow, it’s pushing us for new ideas,” said Van Zweden.

Orders can be picked up curbside at their shelter at Falls Park this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They are still planning to open at the Falls on May 2nd, but that is subject to change.