Falls Park Farmer’s Market adds winter online market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Falls Park Farmer’s Market is open May through October, but it’s now offering a winter online market, allowing customers to browse and buy year-round.

The Falls Park Farmer’s Market offers an endless supply of products every spring, summer, and fall. That window has expanded with the addition of the winter online market.

“The online market gives us an opportunity to market to all of our customers, year-round, not just the customers that follow Orange Creek Farms specifically, but the customers that follow the market as a whole,” Orange Creek Farms owner Bart Ver Mulm said.

Bart Ver Mulm owns Orange Creek Farms in Rock Valley, Iowa. It’s one of 15 vendors, offering nearly 700 products, participating in this week’s online market.

“You can view all the items the vendors have available for that week, put whatever you want in your shopping cart, Friday you’ll get a reminder email, hey, pickup is at such and such a time on Saturday mornings, and currently that’s 9:00 to 10:00 at the Falls Park Farmer’s Market structure,” Ver Mulm said.

Ver Mulm is also a Falls Park Farmer’s Market board member. He says the online market has been a success, though some vendors still need convincing.

“A lot of that is a technology thing, it takes a little bit of time to get used to from a vendor’s perspective, but we’re trying to do things to make it easier on everyone, but the vendors who have participated have really enjoyed it, and speaking as a vendor, it’s been a great thing for us personally,” Ver Mulm said.

The numbers speak for themselves.

“This week is our second week of winter market, and just over the two-week period we’ve increased about 50%,” Vermulm said.

And with everything from meat to mushrooms to masks available, Ver Mulm hopes the online market is here to stay.

“We hope to be busy and keep things rolling with it, for sure,” Vermulm said.

The winter online market is open the first and third weeks of the month. The site “opens” at noon Monday and closes late Wednesday night, with Saturday pickup.