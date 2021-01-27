Falls Park competing for Best City Park in the United States

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Falls Park in Sioux Falls is one of 20 parks competing for Best City Park in the United States.

USA Today’s “10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards” cover everything from food and lodging to travel gear and destinations, including city parks. A team of park and planning experts helped nominate the top city parks in the country and Falls Park made the cut.

“If you look at the list of 20, there’s some pretty incredible parks on there, so just to be recognized on the list of the top 20 parks in the United States is pretty incredible,” Don Kearney, director of parks and recreation said.

Voting continues until February 15 at 11 a.m. CT. Click HERE to participate in the competition.