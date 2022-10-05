SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holiday season is still months away, but the annual transformation at Falls Park in Sioux Falls is already underway.

The trees are just starting to change color at Falls Park, but Winter Wonderland is beginning to take shape.

“It’s kind of fun to watch. It’s almost a dance between the operators of the lifts as they go back and forth and wrap the lights around the trees, it’s really quite something to see,” Park Operations Manager Kelby Mieras said.

The finished product will feature more than 25 miles of light strings across hundreds of trees and light poles.

“We dedicate about ten people to come to Falls Park and spend their days decorating for Winter Wonderland, takes about six weeks in total to get the display as perfect as it is,” Mieras said.

Employees will spend two months checking the lights and displays before the first string goes up at Falls Parks.

“I absolutely love it. I think it’s so awesome that we do it every year,” Sioux Falls resident Anna Verhey said.

Anna Verhey is married with two kids but used to have a front row seat to Winter Wonderland.

“We lived in the Harvester building when my husband and I first got married and every year it would just light up the whole downtown, it was so beautiful,” Verhey said.

Anna’s dad is a retired lineman with the city. She has fond memories of him hanging lights when she was a kid.

“Seeing him in the newspaper, in the bucket, just putting the lights up and just enjoying the beauty that it brought to the city and he absolutely loved that it brought the public downtown and it was just something very special for Sioux Falls,” Verhey said.

Current employees are working to make sure Winter Wonderland remains a holiday staple.

“They’ll try to make hay while they can when the weather is good, but also when the weather’s not good they’re determined and committed to getting the display put up,” Mieras said.

Winter Wonderland will light up Falls Park nightly, 5 p.m. until midnight, beginning Friday, November 18th, and will remain on display until early January.