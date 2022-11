SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Falls Park turns into a Winter Wonderland today.

A Winter Wonderland celebration will be held at the Falls Overlook Cafe from 5:30 to 9 o’clock tonight. There will be free hot drinks and ice cream.

Winter Wonderland has over one mile of garland, 25 wreaths, 268 decorated trees and 215 decorated light poles.

The lights and holiday music will be on display from 5 p.m. to midnight every day, ending on January 15th. This is the 19th year of Winter Wonderland.