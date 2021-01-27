Falls Park among contenders for Best City Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The USA Today 10Best honors everything from food and lodging to travel gear and destinations. The list of awards includes “Best City Park” and Sioux Falls’ most famous park made the cut.

Falls Park is on the short list for best city park in the United States.

“I understand that USA Today identified some planning and park experts to identify the top 20 parks across the United States and they identified Falls Park as one of those, so we’re really thrilled about that,” Sioux Falls Director of Parks & Recreation Don Kearney said.

The list of 20 contending parks stretches from Boston and Philadelphia to San Diego and Seattle, but the appeal of Falls Park is undeniable.

“It’s just a really pretty area, even in the winter when everything is covered in snow it just looks kind of magical,” Sioux Falls resident Rose Anderson said.

“Obviously the roaring falls I think is the number one reason why people come. Between the sounds and the sights that you see at the falls, it’s just an incredible experience, it’s a natural wonder,” Kearney said.

Falls Park has already cracked the top-10 in voting, but the city is asking you to show your support.

“You can vote every day through February 15th, and if you can help us rock the vote to get Falls Park as high on that list as we possibly can that’ll only do more to allow people to be aware of the great wonder we have here in Sioux Falls,” Kearney said.

And there’s still time to experience Winter Wonderland.

“We wanted to give another opportunity for people to get out if they happened to get vaccinated to be able to get out and see the falls and see the lights that we put up and so we extended the deadline through the end of January,” Kearney said.

Lights or no lights, Falls Park remains a must-see in South Dakota.

“There’s nothing else really quite like it in our state, for sure,” Anderson said.

Click HERE to participate in the competition. Voting continues until February 15th at 11 a.m. CT.