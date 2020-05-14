Falls Overlook Cafe back open starting today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Falls Overlook Cafe is opening Thursday as temps warm up outside. The cafe has been closed since winter. It was supposed to open in April but it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally a bright spot when visiting Falls Park, the Overlook Cafe is back in business and manager Becky Majeres is beaming about being able to serve customers again.

“We were closed for the winter and then we were supposed to open around the 15th of April. So we’re super excited to finally be able to open,” Majeres said.

“It was kind of sad because we really like being down here. This is an awesome location. We’re really excited that they’re letting us open back up,” Majeres said.

The manager isn’t sure just how many guests will be coming in over the first week so she’s starting out with a limited number of employees and food options.

“We’re not going to be having full kitchen unfortunately but we’ll have a lot of yummy stuff available. Obviously the Stensland Ice Cream, which everybody loves and we’re super excited to see everyone down here again this year,” Majeres said.

“I like to come here with my daughter. She likes the ice cream over there,” Oliger said.

Julian Oliger says his visits to the Falls increase in the summer. He hopes the pandemic situation improves soon.

“Man I hope so. It seems like people are kind of running around with their heads cut off even in the normal places going out shopping. It would be nice for everybody to be able to go out without having that extra worry,” Oliger said.

In the meantime, workers here will be wearing masks and wiping things down constantly.

“We’ve got every other one of our tables marked off so everyone is hopefully more comfortable in here. We’ve got stickers on the floor so people stay about six feet away from each other as recommended,” Majeres said.

Necessary steps as the cafe rushes forward.

The cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.