Falls Art Market starts Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls foundry is combining hot metal and cool art.

BronzeAge Art Casting is hosting an outdoor art market on Saturday, featuring original works of art.

“All of the artists that are participating are very excited to be able to show their wares and have the crowds come out and see what they’re doing, and hope to sell their work,” BronzeAge Art Casting owner Rick Haugen said.

“There’s time to stop and talk to the artists, learn a little bit about what they do. Some of the arts are fine arts, we’ve got some traditional arts, heritage arts, different types of things,” BronzeAge Art Casting Community Outreach Director Lisa Myhre said.

Falls Art Market is free to attend, but there is a cost to participate in the workshops. The list of hands-on events includes a scratch tile workshop.

“Basically a hardened sand mold and you scratch a design in and then later in June we’ll pour molten iron into that sand mold and when it cools and you pull it out, you have a tile with your design on it,” Myhre said.

BronzeAge Art Casting will host an iron pour next month, but tomorrow’s event will feature a small-scale aluminum pour.

“We do mainly lost wax casting here, so we’re investing a wax pattern into a ceramic shell material. We then burn out the wax, hence the name lost wax, and then that void created in that ceramic shell is what we pour the metal into once it’s melted and up to temp. Once the metal is cooled, we simply break apart the shell and are left with the object that was cast,” Haugen said.

Kicking off a summer of fun at the foundry.

“Every month on the fourth Saturday. Same time, same place, and a variety of different artists every month and different activities, different free lessons, different workshops to take too,” Myhre said.

The Falls Art Market starts at 8:30 Saturday morning. Click HERE for the complete schedule.