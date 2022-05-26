SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Artists have the opportunity to show off their latest work at this Saturday’s Falls Art Market.

“Original artists, art demos, art workshops that people can drop by and do and make things, or watch people making things,” Falls Art Market Director Lisa Myhre said.

Lisa Myhre is the Falls Art Market Director and says the vendors at the event each offer something a little bit different.

“An artist who does welded metal things from found objects, we have watercolor, we have oil paints, we’ve got a gal who does photography and then manipulates them and she’s got them printed on various things,” Myhre said.

The market will also include workshops teaching the basics of iron casting and bronze sculptures.

“We’re pouring bronze at about 2,000 to 2,100 degrees and when they see it come out of the crucible as liquid and it’s glowing orange, so they’re often not only surprised but kind of mesmerized by the molten metal,” BronzeAge Art Casting Owner Rick Haugen said.

Rick Haugen owns BronzeAge Art Casting, and enjoys every step of the creative process.

“We don’t think of it as an ends to a means but the means itself. The whole process of making sculptures from start to finish,” Haugen said.

Visitors have the opportunity to create a scratch tile, which will be transformed into a work of art here on the poured floor at an upcoming iron pour.

“People can scratch a design into a sand mold and then in June on the 18th during the sun pour, which is an iron pour, they’re going to pour molten iron into that so people will have a really cool cast iron tile that they’ve made,” Myhre said.

“There will also be some fireworks, some performance pieces done after dark, so you might get to see some sparks flying, and people always seem to enjoy that,” Haugen said.

Falls Art Market is the fourth Saturday of the month, 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., now through August.