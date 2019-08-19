Fallen Lyon County Deputy honored and remembered

Communities and law enforcement from all over KELOLAND and beyond are honoring a fallen Iowa deputy.

Lyon County Deputy Stephanie Schreurs’s patrol vehicle went off the road on August 9.



She died of her injuries a few days later.

On Monday, the 24-year veteran of the sheriff’s office was laid to rest.

A funeral service was held at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls Monday morning.



Hours later, the procession began.



A long line of enforcement and first responders left the Pentagon and headed out of the city, toward Iowa.

The procession eventually made its way to Larchwood, Iowa where people lined the streets to honor the deputy.

Stephanie Schreurs’ career with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office spanned more than two decades.



After working as a dispatcher in the mid-90’s, she became the county’s first female deputy.



But it’s not just her dedication to public safety that people are remembering her for.



“She was a very friendly, decent, ambitious person,” Sharon Lape said.



Sharon and Marvin Lape knew Schreurs personally.



“She wouldn’t pass anybody up without speaking to them,” Lape said.



The husband and wife are two of many people who lined the street in Larchwood to watch the procession.



“She touched a lot of lives,” Lorna Worn said.



Lorna Worn praised the 60-year-old mother and grandmother for her community involvement.



“We need people like her. It will take several people to take her place,” Worn said.



Deputy Stephanie Schreurs was a longtime public servant with an even longer-lasting impact on those around her.



“She’s going to really be missed,” Sharon Lape said.

Deputy Schreurs was laid to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Alvord, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in her honor at any Security Savings Bank location.