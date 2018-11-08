Fallen Firefighter: Dozens Turnout To Honor Adam Hannon

There's a special brotherhood in firefighting that is hard for some to understand.

Firefighters work together, eat together, and in many cases save lives together.

That brotherhood was on full display Wednesday in Parker as dozens of volunteer firefighters from several surrounding communities lined up to pay their final respects to 34-year-old Adam Hannon, who was tragically killed in a car accident last week near Renner.

Firefighters from Lennox to Worthing to Montrose caravan down Parker's Main Street to honor Adam Hannon.

"He was the kind of firefighter you'd want, as the chief I didn't have to worry about what he was going to do," Max Masters, Parker's Fire Chief said.

Those who knew Adam describe him as hardworking, talented and dedicated to community service. They say Adam, who served in the Army National Guard, would always put others before himself.

"Just a great guy, one of those guys you could always count on with a volunteer fire service, we just do what we can and he was always there when we needed him," Worthing's Assistant Fire Chief Travis Peterson said.

Adam, who grew up in Parker, was on Worthing's fire department for about seven years before coming back to Parker.

But no matter where he answered the call, the firefighting brotherhood always followed.

"We're kind of a family when it comes to the worse situations, the worse day somebody is having, we all get together and do what we can to help out and Adam was like that in everything he did," Peterson said.

Which was evident by the large gathering of people, who lined the street to pay their respects.

"In something like this the mantra is always 'we'll take it from here,' Adam got to the point where his journey was over and now it's our job to carry on that spirit that he had whether it's with his family or with the people right here in the fire department," Masters said.

A spirit that leaves a burning feeling of sorrow and heartache that not even a firefighter can extinguish.

Adam Hannon leaves behind three children. He would have celebrated his 35th birthday on Friday.