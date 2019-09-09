Fall River County Sheriff deputy patrol car crashed into during pursuit

OELRICHS, S.D. (KELO) — A deputy in western KELOLAND had a near miss when someone crashed into his patrol car.

Authorities in Fall River County say officials got involved in a car chase near Oelrichs Sunday afternoon and they tried to use spike strips to stop the suspect’s car. According to a Facebook post, the suspect lost control and ended up heading straight toward the deputy’s patrol car.

The deputy was able to jump out of the way just before the suspect crashed into the back of the patrol car. Then the suspect’s vehicle caught on fire.

Deputies and a state trooper were able to rescue him from the burning vehicle. He only had minor injuries.

No one else was hurt.