Fall Parade of Homes: Builders continue to face challenges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The 2021 Fall Parade of Homes kicked off this weekend with around 30 houses in the Sioux Falls area on tour.

Whether you’re looking for a new home or trying to find new ideas for your current one, the Parade of Homes is one place to start.

“We are hopefully going to remodel our kitchen in the near future and I’m looking for ideas,” Leah Bechtel from Sioux Falls said.

The number of houses on the parade is down by about half compared to previous years because of the high demand in the housing market, but also because of the supply chain shortages from the pandemic.

“You know, ones that maybe would’ve been spec have gone pre-sold so just not as many available to show, but thankful to those that are on it to still be able to run the Parade of Homes and get people out to see some houses,” Jarding said.

Tom Jarding, president of the Home Builder’s Association, says there’s also a shortage of workers available to build the houses.

“That’s been a topic in the Home Builder’s Association for, you know, years prior to what we’re experiencing with the pandemic right now,” Jarding said. “Definitely probably our biggest industry hurdle is the labor shortage and scarcity.”

Jarding says the Parade of Homes helps with the housing demand by allowing people to see what’s on the market, but also by exposing people to area builders.

“You know, in a market like this too I think it can be difficult whether you’re looking to add-on to your home or remodel the existing house, you might not have the best luck getting ahold of a guy right now just because people are busy, all the companies are,” Jarding said.

“I just like looking at the different options there are, the different ways that the builders do different things and get different ideas for materials that I can use,” Bechtel said.

The Parade of Homes will continue next weekend from 1 to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.