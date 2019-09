Put away the swimsuits and flip flops and grab the jackets and boots.

Monday is the first day of fall.

The autumnal equinox began at 4:50 a.m. CDT. This is the midpoint between the longest and shortest days of the year.

Even though fall is here, it still may feel summer-like for a little longer.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, much of the U.S. will have warmer-than-normal temperatures for part of the fall.