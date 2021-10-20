Fall job fair held to meet internship, workforce needs

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Recently, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation told KELOLAND News that there were more than 29,000 open jobs in the state.

A job fair Wednesday in northeastern South Dakota was held to connect interns and workers with businesses.

The Aberdeen Area and Northern State University Job Fair typically happens in the spring, but it’s been moved to the fall for a few different reasons.

“While South Dakota does have a relatively low unemployment rate, there are still needs within our community amongst a lot of businesses in all sectors, whether it’s business, health care, and a lot of part-time positions where they are in need of employees,” NSU Career Services Coordinator Maggie Pence said.

Pence also says a lot of employers are looking for summer interns now, so an earlier job fair will help students get connected with businesses sooner.