SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Orchard owner Greg Jones says the annual festival at Country Apple Orchard brings in people from across South Dakota and neighboring states.

“We get great local support from all the folks in Harrisburg and just walking around this weekend, I’ve talked to people from Wyoming, from Chicago that are here visiting family,” Jones said.

“We’re actually from Rapid City, and we don’t have an apple orchard there and so we come down here, visit our family in Sioux Falls and this is year two of us coming,” Aaron Schwartz said.

Jones says the festival has been a staple of Harrisburg for the last 30 years.

“There’s something for everyone here to do,” Jones said.

Like apple picking in the orchard. Playing in the corn pit. Shooting apples out of a cannon, or taking a stroll through a corn maze.

“We’re just hoping to continue the tradition of good family activities out here,” Jones said.

Schwartz says the family atmosphere is what brings his family back.

“I think it’s really important for families to have the opportunity to go (places) together, enjoy, have fun and enjoy the wonderful world that we have,” Shwartz said.

The festival will be going from now until Halloween. There was also homemade cider beer for the adults in the crowd.