CRAZY HORSE, S.D. (KELO) — Hikers should have clear skies and warm temperatures to partake in the 11th Annual Fall Crazy Horse Volksmarch on Sunday, October 1st.

Beginning at 8 a.m. hikers can hoof the trails up to the arm of the Crazy Horse Monument.

Up to 15,000 hikers trek the moderate 6.2 mile trail each year to the top of the statue. The biannual hike is named after the German word meaning “the people’s march.” The hike usually takes about two to four hours on terrain that is hilly and rough with a few steep inclines.

The view at 6,532 feet above sea level is spectacular and on a clear day one can see for miles. Hikers get the rare opportunity to see a close view of the mountain and view the carving progress of the granite statue.

The carving is of Oglala Lakota warrior Crazy Horse, who is riding his horse while pointing to his tribal land. The carving is four times larger than the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Once finished, it will be the largest sculpture in the world.

Admission is $3 (cash or check). The admission is waived for three cans of food per person with the food getting donated locally.

Registration for the Volksmarch is Sunday, October 1st from 7:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. (CMT). Located four miles north of Custer, parking is free but being this event is so popular, you may need to park a distance from the starting point of the walk.

The spring Volksmarch is held each year on the first Saturday in June.