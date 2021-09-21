Fall colors at the Spearfish Canyon are emerging

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Another iconic part of autumn, the bright red and golden leaves. Each year, Spearfish Canyon becomes a popular spot to check out the vibrant colors. Whether you’re out hiking or driving in a car, you won’t want to miss the change in seasons.

Yellows, oranges, and greens are a sight to see at Bridal Veil Falls this time of year.

Visitors come from all over to see the changing colors, including Caroline and Bill Metzler from New Jersey.

“We’re from the East Coast so I feel like our fall is a little more orange and red, so all the yellow really stands out for me,” Caroline said.

Craig and Darlene Smid are visiting from Tennessee for the first time.

“We definitely would come back again and from our pictures we would be telling our friends and they would want to come I’m sure,” Craig said.

Kimberly Talcott, a leaf reporter in Spearfish, says the leaves are nearing 65 percent color change today.

“I’m looking at the birch, I’m looking at the aspen, how they’re changing. Really that contrast between our conifer trees which are our cone bearing trees and the deciduous trees which are going to change their colors and which are changing their colors right now,” Talcott said.

Talcott says the leaves here at Spearfish Canyon will be reaching their peak fall colors at the end of this week or early next week.

“What the peak leaf change means is that’s the height of the most beautiful color in the canyon. That’s when we are going to see the most vibrant gold and yellows, that’s when we are going to see beautiful greens so just a great time to drive through the canyon and experience the full range of color that you’ll have at Spearfish Canyon before winter sets in,” Talcott said.

“This has been great, I couldn’t have planned a better vacation,” Caroline said.

With the influx in visitors, officials ask that you drive slowly along roads in the Spearfish Canyon area.