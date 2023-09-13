SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As summer wraps up, the Sioux Falls Park and Rec department is looking ahead to fall. This year offers a few new opportunities with specific holiday themes including a Turkey Trail run.

“We also have haunted trails, which is something new. We are very excited to be out at Great Bear Recreation Park. A little chance to have a little bit different experience out there and just get excited for Halloween,” program coordinator Eric Saathoff said.

The city has nearly 90 different programs planned for September through November offering a variety of organized recreation for anyone. View an event calendar from the Parks and Rec department online.