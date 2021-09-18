Fall activities across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As fall approaches in KELOLAND, many favorite seasonal spots are opening back up to get you in the fall spirit.
Here’s a list of fall-themed activities and destinations to visit this autumn.
Pumpkin Patches
- Spearfish Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch – Spearfish, South Dakota
- Lil Harvesters Pumpkin Patch – Rapid City, South Dakota
- Mazing Acres Pumpkin Patch – Yankton, South Dakota
- The Harvest – Lennox, South Dakota
- Big Stone Pumpkin Patch – Big Stone City, South Dakota
- Cherry Rock Farms – Brandon, South Dakota
- Swift Family Enterprises – Burke, South Dakota
- That Pickin Patch – Parker, South Dakota
- Garden of Weedin’ – Valley Springs, South Dakota
Apple Orchards
- Homestead Orchard – Parker, South Dakota
- Country Apple Orchard – Harrisburg, South Dakota
- Hoversten Orchard – Brandon, South Dakota
- Krause Family Orchard – Glenham, South Dakota
- Prairie Blush Orchards – Lake Norden, South Dakota
Corn Mazes
- Heartland Country Corn Maze – Harrisburg, South Dakota
- Sioux Falls Corn Maze – Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park
- Spearfish Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch – Spearfish, South Dakota
- Lil Harvesters Pumpkin Patch – Rapid City, South Dakota
Fall Festivals
- Riverview Christmas Tree Farm Pumpkin Festival – Canton, South Dakota
- Strawbale Winery Harvest Festival – Renner, South Dakota
- Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival – Rapid City, South Dakota
- Oktoberfest – Deadwood, South Dakota
- Prairie Village Hobo Marlin Pumpkin Train – Madison, South Dakota
- Mortimer’s Monsterous Halloween Event – Oakwood Lakes State Park
- Harvest Halloween Festival – Yankton, South Dakota
- Autumn Festival – Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Chamberlain/Oacoma Harvest Festival – Chamberlain, South Dakota
