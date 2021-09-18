Fall activities across KELOLAND

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As fall approaches in KELOLAND, many favorite seasonal spots are opening back up to get you in the fall spirit.

Here’s a list of fall-themed activities and destinations to visit this autumn.

Pumpkin Patches

Apple Orchards

Corn Mazes

Fall Festivals

If you know of any other fall activities or destinations that we missed, you can send them to ushare@keloland.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 