Fake bills used to purchase over a thousand dollars of gift cards at Walgreens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for a group of people who used fake 100-dollar bills at one business and then tried to do the same at a second location.

The first report came from Walgreens at 41st and Louise.

Police say the group bought 16-hundred dollars worth of gift cards. The clerk later realized all 16 of the bills they used to buy them were fake.

Police believe the same group tried passing more fake bills at the Minnesota and 26th Street Walgreens but the clerk there noticed the money felt odd and didn’t accept it.

While police say finding fake money isn’t uncommon, the amount in this case is.

“Most of the time when people pass bills it’s probably singular I’d say maybe everyone and a while we’ll see a time when somebody may pass a couple of bills but 16 is very unusual, that’s something we don’t see, Sioux Falls police officer Sam Clemens said.

Police say the phoney cash was missing some security features and had a waxy feel, which is what tipped off the second clerk.

Investigators believe there were 3 or 4 people in the group and are looking for a surveillance video to help identify and track them down.