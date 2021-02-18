Fake bill passed at business in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating after a fake $100 bill was passed at a business.

Police say the clerk noticed it said “play money” on the bill.

The incident wasn’t reported until a couple days later and police haven’t made an arrest. Police say fake bills show up periodically, with a variety of different markings, but there are a few ways you can tell if a bill is real or not.

“The best thing to do is holding it up to the light source and looking for the watermark or looking for the band that identifies the bill and those are the easiest ones and you’re not going to have to worry about getting a false positive,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say 20’s and 100’s are some of the most common fake bills they see.