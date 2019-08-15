Faith Temple Food Giveaway gets boost from Sioux Empire Fair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Josh Hayes has some extra food to sort through ahead of the weekly Faith Temple Food Giveaway.



“When I got the call saying, ‘You know, we have a lot of food here,’ I was thinking maybe one pallet or two,” Faith Temple Food Giveaway Assistant Director of Operations Josh Hayes said.



But it turned out to be much more than that.



And it’s all from visitors of the Sioux Empire Fair.



Last Thursday, the fair knocked $10 off the price of a one-day wristband in exchange for three non-perishable food items.

“People were calling wanting to know if they could give more than just the three food items, which of course we want to accept that. We were really excited about that feedback,” Sioux Empire Fair Director of Marketing and Public Affairs Courtney Drenth said.



The food drive at the fair resulted in about 2,500 pounds of food. That will provide about 2,100 meals.



That’s in addition to about 25,000 pounds of food the Faith Temple Food Giveaway already plans on handing out on Friday.



“We’ve talked to a lot of people where they have to choose between food or their medication to get through the week,” Hayes said.



But thanks to the food giveaway, some may not have to make that difficult choice.



“This is a huge blessing for people in our communities,” Hayes said.

The food giveaway is held every Friday at the Nordstrom-Johnson Building on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the distribution begins at 4 p.m.

If you’d like to donate to the Food Temple Giveaway, click here.



