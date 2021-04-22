Faith Rodeo Club’s ‘Slave Auction’ cancelled due to social media backlash

FAITH, S.D. (KELO) — Social media backlash over Faith High School Rodeo Club’s “Slave/Branding Auction,” has lead to its cancellation.

This was the post going around social media for the event, which shows it included a pancake supper and a pie auction, on April 26, at the Legion Hall in Faith.

The Faith School District Superintendent, Kelly Daughters, told KELOLAND News that the school has nothing to do with the event.

“Slave Auctions” have been around in several communities in the state for at least a decade. The idea is that rodeo club members are auctioned off to do chores for the highest bidder.

According to the Pierre Capitol Journal, in 2012, an African American resident asked the Pierre/Fort Pierre High School Rodeo Club to chance the name of its “Slave Auction” event because it was offensive, but the club refused to do so. That club hasn’t had a slave auction in a couple of years.