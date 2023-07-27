SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The proposed merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health has been stopped.

On Thursday, both health systems announced the merger process would stop between the South Dakota-based Sanford and Minnesota-based Fairview.

In a news release, Sanford Health President and CEO Bill Gassen said merger talks did not have support from “certain Minnesota stakeholders.”

“The significant benefits we identified for a combined system with Fairview Health Services compelled us to exhaust all potential pathways to completing our proposed merger,” Gassen said in a news release. “We have determined it is in the best interest of Sanford Health to discontinue the merger process.”

Merger discussions between the health systems started for a second time in November 2022. The two health systems also explored a possible merger in 2013.

In 2023, Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill to expand the power of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office to oversee large-scale transactions like this one when it comes to healthcare facilities.

The Minnesota AG’s office held community listening sessions on th merger including one in Worthington at the end of January.

The Minnesota Nurses Association announced opposition to the proposal. Paul Schwarz, who works for the Minnesota AFL-CIO, an organization that supports unions, spoke against the plan Wednesday night.

“It’s not good for our union workers. It is also not good for consumers in southwestern Minnesota to only have basically one choice. And it’s putting way too much market power in the hands of just one entity,” Schwarz said.

This is a developing story.