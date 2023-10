HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Despite the heat, more than 178,000 people attended this year’s South Dakota State Fair in Huron.

It was a scorching few days at the fair with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The heat even broke a few records.

Despite that, tens of thousands of people came out to enjoy the rides, food, animals and contests.

Fairgoers spent more than $2.5 million.

The 2024 South Dakota State Fair dates will be August 29th to September 2nd.