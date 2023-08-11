SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People have one more day to enjoy the Sioux Empire Fair.

While fairgoers have been getting some nice weather that hasn’t been the case the whole time.

Dakota Snow is serving up cool treats in the summer heat at the Sioux Empire Fair.

“We do a rolled ice cream here and then also because it’s the fair you’ve got to have some fried foods. We do cinnamon apple fries and fried cinnamon rolls,” Matt Rooney of Dakota Snow/Polar Bites said.

While business has been sweet, it’s also had its sour times thanks to the weather.

“We’ve had some good days and we’ve had some rough days,” Rooney said.

The fair opened last Friday night.

Stormy weather shut down the fair in the late afternoon on Saturday.

The weather also caused the fair to close early Thursday night.

“I feel like we’ve had to close a lot of times or when it starts to rain people kind of scramble or run out; it’s kind of hard,” Hayden Ehrisman with UnBakeable said.

“It’s been pretty busy. The rain kind of slowed us down a little bit, but besides that we’re doing really good,” Jennie Lemieux with Get’cha Coffee said.

While the weather hasn’t been ideal every day, it may not be the worst for the Dakota Snow booth over the years.

“A situation we had up in Aberdeen at the Brown County Fair where we had 70 mile per hour winds come straight at our tent,” Rooney said.

But when Mother Nature is in charge, you just have to roll with it.

The fair opens at 10:00 a.m. Saturday and the rides start at noon.

The grandstand entertainment is the Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo.