SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in west-central Sioux Falls have a new option for picking up some household staples.

Fair Market West held its soft opening Thursday on Kiwanis Avenue, just north of the old Hy-Vee that closed about a year ago.

Fair Market West had only been about an open an hour when KELOLAND News went inside and found a line of customers waiting to check out.

“I’m frankly overwhelmed. My manager was like, ‘Oh, my gosh! Did you see this?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ It’s just amazing. The community has been so welcoming,” Fair Market executive director Kristin Johnson said.

There’s already a Fair Market on the east side of town, which is a salvage grocery store.

While the west side location offers some reclaimed goods, this one comes with a slightly different business model.

“We have what we’re calling essential groceries, so anybody can stop here, pick up a bag of rice. It’s going to be in-date, not damaged,” Johnson said.

Shoppers aren’t limited to canned or dry goods. You can also find household essentials like ground beef, milk, and eggs.

Shopper Rogene Brown lives on the west side of town and used to shop at the old Hy-Vee.

She’s happy Fair Market has opened up a second location.

“If I need something really quick it’s convenient. I know they’re not open as often as a Hy-Vee would be but they’re also convenient to where people live and you can get very inexpensive things,” Customer Rogene Brown said.

“This is kind of a chance for us to enter a neighborhood and say, ‘Hey, we’re here to help.’ We want everyone to have what they need. What can we bring to the table, so to speak?” Johnson said.

A grand opening is planned for January 18th.

The address of the new store is 523 N Kiwanis Avenue.

It will be open Monday-Friday 10:00 AM-5:00 PM and Saturday 10:00 AM-4:00 PM.