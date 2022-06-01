SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Swiping your card at the grocery store is getting more expensive every day. That’s why some customers are now shopping at Fair Market in Sioux Falls.

“Try different things that you wouldn’t normally try because it’s too expensive so by the time it gets here it’s like, yeah, I’ll try it, see if I like it. And then it’s not always going to be here so. And I don’t feel like I’m wasting food here,” shopper Dorinda Maddy said.

And there’s a good selection of products to choose from.

“I can find almost anything I want. They have great cake mixes, we get our taco kits, chips, crackers, coffee,” shopper Evelyn Spicer said.

Fair Market sells reclaimed goods from grocery stores at about 50 percent off the big box prices. Owner Kristin Johnson says she’s seen more people in her store recently and they’ve been buying more than usual.

“It’s a great option to save money and, you know, the age-old cliché like, the more you buy, the more you save, but it really is true,” Johnson said.

Johnson says inflation hasn’t impacted the product she’s able to get, but it has increased the price of freight.

“What used to cost me, you know, $1,500 to get a truck is now above $4,000 to get a truck so our freight has significantly increased to get goods just to our doorstep,” Johnson said.

That’s caused Johnson to raise prices a little in the store, but not by much.

While you’re saving money on discounts here at Fair Market, you’re also helping the planet by shopping here.

“We’re saving things from the landfill that are otherwise thrown out but it’s completely safe and good to eat,” Johnson said.

The Fair Market is open from 10 to 5 every Monday through Saturday.