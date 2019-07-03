Facebook photo and video issues worldwide

Facebook is causing issues worldwide Wednesday morning.

Many users are having trouble loading and uploading photos and videos. KELOLAND News has been unable to post to its Facebook page since 10 a.m. Wednesday.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #facebookdown — Facebook (@facebook) July 3, 2019

Here’s what FB partnership folks have said: “I just wanted to give you heads up that we’re experiencing a bug that’s affecting publishing on our platform in case your properties experience any issues. Please let your teams know that our teams are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

Old images seem to be working perfectly. Instagram is also experiencing issues.

