SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The single occupant of a gyrocopter died in a Tuesday crash in Yankton County as it appeared to be on fire while descending, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA said the aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances. The fire appeared to start before the crash and the aircraft burned on impact.

The crash was reported Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning.

The FAA said the aircraft was an AG-915 Spartan model and the make was an Airgyro Aviation.

The Airgyro Aviation website said the Spartan has side-by-side seating. A photo resembles a small helicopter.