F-16 jets honor front line workers with flyover in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today on Armed Forces Day, fighter pilots out of Sioux Falls shifted focus this weekend to recognize healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, four F-16 single-seat fighters with the 114th Fighter Wing took off from Sioux Falls. Their targets? Hospitals in nine cities in eastern and central South Dakota.

While the 114th is also did some training in during the flight, the main mission is to thank healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel.

The jets flew over hospitals in Brookings, Watertown, Aberdeen, Pierre, Huron, Mitchell, Yankton and Sioux Falls.

