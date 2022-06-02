SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extent of the damage to the F-16 involved in a Tuesday, May 31, incident at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport is unknown, the South Dakota Air National Guard said in a news release Thursday.

The aircraft went off a runway.

An engineering analysis will assess the damage to the aircraft and recommend necessary repairs. An independent safety investigation board will review all data and evidence related to the incident. The board will use that information to determine the cause of the incident and prescribe any corrective safety measures.

The May 31 incident was the second such incident in May. On May 11, an F-16 aircraft went off a runway.

There were no injuries in the two incidents

Maj. Jessica Bak, of the National Guard’s public affairs, said in a KELOLAND interview that two different runways are involved in the incidents.

KELOLAND is working with Bak to obtain additional information about the recovery process and the value of the F-16s involved in the incidents.