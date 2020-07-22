Eye on KELOLAND: Two miracle children

They say history never repeats itself, but don’t tell that to a Brookings couple.

Both their boys were born prematurely and as you’re about to see if not for the help of the Children’s Miracle Network, their lives wouldn’t be the same.

Breckin Ridgway was born at 27 weeks due to HELLP syndrome, a life-threatening pregnancy complication usually considered to be a variant of preeclampsia.

Breckin weighed just over two pounds.

“He spent 95 days in the NICU, he had a laundry list of things that happened in his NICU stay, he was on three different ventilators which thanks to CMN were available for him to use,” Shari Ridgway said.

But there were a lot of scary moments.

“Probably the biggest low that still haunts me to this day and probably haunts dad more is the first night dad got to hold him,” Shari said.

Breckin had been taken off the ventilator and finally got to meet his dad face to face.

“The very first time I got to hold him, I didn’t want to,” Kyle Ridgway said.

That’s because Kyle says Breckin was so small and fragile.

While in dad’s arms, Brecken stopped breathing and was turning blue.

“The next thing you know she threw him back into his bed and hit the button on the back wall and just saw a sea of people swarm his room,” Shari said.

Doctors and nurses were able to get him to breath again.

“I still remember it like it was yesterday it was crazy,” Kyle said.

It was a long scary road, but after a few more weeks in the NICU, Breckin finally was strong enough to be discharged.

Today, Breckin has epilepsy, traumatic brain injury, along with damage to the white matter in his brain.

Breckin speaks very little, but understands when people are talking to him and can even squeeze out a smile every now and then.

The Ridgways knew this would be their new normal and thought their scary moments were behind them.

But fast forward five and a half years and along comes little brother Lincoln.

He too was born premature at 31 weeks.

Lincoln only weighed three and a half pounds and also was put into the NICU for continued care.

But even scarier, Shari had to be put into a medical coma because her organs were creating blood clots and were shutting down.

For Kyle, he remembers talking to the man upstairs, it was almost too much for him to handle.

“I’m not a real religious man, but I looked to the sky and said ‘man if you can do anything this might be the time,’ because there was a lot going on without her I wasn’t going to be able to take on this by myself,” Kyle said.

His prayers were answered. Lincoln was only in the NICU for 11 days and mom was brought out of her coma after a day and a half.

It was a long and scary road for everyone, but life is slowly getting better they say.

They are a happy family getting used to their new normal.

But the Ridgways say none of their blessings would have been possible if not for the Children’s Miracle Network.

“There was no way without CMN being able to provide those things to Sanford and the hospital having that availability he never would have made it,” Shari said.

“Without CMN he probably wouldn’t be here they supplied so much and paid for so much,” Kyle said.

That’s why they are grateful to people who continue to donate to CMN year after year.

Breckin is one of many CMN Kids we’ll be introducing you to leading up to our 2020 Children’s Miracle Network Special which will air on Tuesday, August 11th at 6:30 p.m. on KELO-TV.