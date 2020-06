This is a painful time for our nation. George Floyd’s death has opened up a deep wound that goes back decades.

In some cases that pain is bringing people together, as people honor Floyd’s life. In other cases, it turns violent. With so many emotions so close to the surface, it doesn’t take much for a protest to take a dramatic shift.

KELOLAND Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard looks back at how yesterday’s events unfolded in Sioux Falls.