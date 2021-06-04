EYE on KELOLAND Preview: Quick action saves mom’s life during her stroke

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls mother says she didn’t fit the profile of someone who would have to be concerned about suffering a stroke.

But that’s what happened in April.

A blood clot shut down part of Alana Willis’ brain — she was in grave danger of losing her life.

“My kids, my two teenage girls were in the kitchen and I went to tell them I’m having a stroke. I need help, and I couldn’t talk. And that was the first time I realized I couldn’t talk,” said Willis.

Coming up on tonight’s EYE on KELOLAND, Alana and her family share their story and why it was thanks to quick actions that she’s alive today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 