SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has lost seven nursing homes in last year.

Most of them were in smaller communities.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND Tom Hanson explores the reason behind the closures and what is being done to save the homes currently struggling to survive.

“When you don’t have enough staff to be able to take on he number off residents that you’ve got room for and so you are running at maybe 70, 60% of occupancy because that’s all that you have the staff for, that makes it even tougher,” a nursing home official said.

Staffing isn’t the only reason for the nursing home crisis. Nursing homes are losing money on residents who rely on Medicaid. Why industry experts say it is up to lawmakers in Pierre to save long term care in South Dakota in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.