Eye on KELOLAND Preview: Fundraising Phenom

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An idea from a boy in Mt. Vernon has gained traction across the state.

Jed Frank, 6, wanted to donate some of the money in his piggy bank to charity. His dad posted it on Facebook, and the news spread quickly with people wanting to match Jed’s donation — with some offers coming in from all over the country. And how Jed himself was surprised by the amount of donations received.

“That I was going to help a few people, but ended up helping a lot a lot of people,” Frank said of how successful his project has become.

