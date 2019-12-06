EYE On KELOLAND Preview: Discussing Walia’s liquor license

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convenience store located next to a homeless shelter in Sioux Falls is coming under fire for selling what critics are calling high potency alcohol to vulnerable people. Neighbors say it’s leading to increased crime near downtown. The owners of Walia Convenience Store say it’s a bigger problem than just their business and they’re being unfairly targeted.

Pay a visit to 10th Street and Indiana Avenue in Sioux Falls and it won’t take you long to find cans littering the local businesses and people drinking alcohol right out in the open.

Matt Walz grew up in the nearby Whittier neighborhood and says the area is home to an alcohol abuse problem. He points to this business, Walia Convenience Store, and its practice of selling what he calls high potency alcohol next to a homeless shelter as part of the issue. Walz is also a member of the South Dakota Alcohol Policy Alliance.

“A normal beer is about 4-percent, 4.5-percent. These are 8-percent, 10-percent, 14-percent or more ABV but that’s only part of the story. The truth of the matter is that this type of alcoholic beverage, we call it malt liquor beverages, these are the most high potency, cheapest alcohol beverages in the world arguably. In this neighborhood, we’re selling them in massive quantities to some of the most vulnerable people in our community,” Walz said.

Walia’s off-sale alcohol license is currently up for debate with the Sioux Falls City Council. Walia spokesperson Michael Alemu says the business, which was started by an Ethiopian immigrant more than ten years ago, is willing to change.

“We have not considered doing away with alcohol sales but what we plan to present is we used to sell high concentration, inexpensive alcohol. We’re getting rid of that in order to hope to remedy the issue,” Alemu said.

Sioux Falls Police say they’ve responded to 672 calls to the Walia immediate area over the past three years. The top three calls every year: Disorderly subject, intoxicated subject and man down.

Walz says taking away pocket change booze on this corner would be a step in the right direction.

“There are usually people who will say, ‘Well if you don’t have it here, they’ll just go somewhere else and you’ll just move the problem. You’ll kick the can down the road.’ The data shows otherwise. The data shows every time when you reduce alcohol availability, you reduce crime,” Walz said.

“The key is that less availability and higher price and less marketing of these products leads to less crime and less chaos in communities,” Walz said.

Alemu says Walia is not to blame and is a victim of these crimes as well.

“There were so many biohazards in our area. It’s our property, so we clean it up. We offer a bathroom but yeah,” Alemu said.

He also says the store does its best to stop people from drinking on its property.

“We shoo them away. We tell them, ‘Hey, you can’t do that here.’ We tell them, ‘You can’t drink on our property.’ We call the cops,” Alemu said.

Those efforts aren’t enough to satisfy neighboring businesses.

