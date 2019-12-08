Eye On KELOLAND PREVIEW: Christmas Acres

Le Mars, Iowa (KELO) — It’s the time of year where you’ll find Christmas lights and decorations covering homes businesses. But you may not find a display quite like this one.

Christmas Acres is in Le Mars, Iowa. For 23 years the Scheitler family has been decorating over 2 acres with reindeer, snowmen, and much more for people to enjoy. While they’re not only spreading holiday cheer, people can give a free will donation with all proceeds going to the Children’s Need Center.

“We have walking paths on our front yard, and on our north yard here so you can actually walk on the paths and see everything up close, you can walk up and down our driveway, on nice nights we have people walking up and down the road,” Rob Scheitler said.

Coming up in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we will explain how this display has grown over the years, plus why this family gives back to the community.