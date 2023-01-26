SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– More people are hitting the gyms in January to keep up with those new year’s resolutions or to just start their fitness journeys.

Lifting has become a passion for Jacob Pederson, who has made coming to Flex Gym in Sioux Falls a part of his daily routine.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’ve been coming to the gym for like 8 years, I don’t know it’s just something I’ve always done since high school, and then just something to do I guess I’m never really bored of it,” said Pederson.

At the start of the new year, Flex Gym experiences a membership increase.

“We are coming up on 7 years now and this is a consistent for us, you know the new year is such a great opportunity to start new habits and routines, or restart ones from the past, so it’s definitely a busier time of the year and I think people are just realizing how many opportunities there are beyond weight loss,” said Danielle Terrones, owner of Flex Gym.

And there are a variety of fitness opportunities in Sioux Falls. Across town, Cara Dehaan is starting her Tuesday morning at a group workout class at Top Fitness, just like she has been doing for the past two years.

“I love getting to know people that are outside of my circle that I run in, so you get open to new businesses that are in Sioux Falls, you find out more about schools, where their kids are at, it just kind of grows your family in Sioux Falls,” said Dehaan.

There are many ways to start your fitness journey, but one way to keep yourself accountable is by joining a group fitness class.

“The people I usually work out with know when I miss, there is also nutritional coaching that comes along with it, it’s just included, which is awesome, because I don’t have a hard time going to the gym, I enjoy exercising, but sometimes I can undo what I do by making poor choices with food, so combining the two is very helpful,” said Dehaan.

“Find a place that you can stay connected with, you know, a group just like this that’s behind me that you can you can meet people, really have fun in your community of fitness,” said Jesse Frost, owner of Top Fitness.

Another way to hold yourself accountable is through meeting with a personal trainer.

“You know, meet with a coach and be able to sit down with them, and they know your goals and be held accountable to them,” said Frost.

“And just trying to figure out what are your goals, because everyone’s goals are different, everyone’s lifestyles are different, factors that come in to play so we personalize it for you and then figure out what does that look like for you so you can stick with it long term,” said Terrones.

Creating sustainable goals is key.

” What we try to teach here too is just finding something that is sustainable, something you can stick with, if you want long term results, you really have to find something you can stick with for the long term. And just kind of making sure that it’s catered to you and also as your lifestyle changes it can change with you,” said Terrones.

Helping people stick to their goals and remember why they set them.

“Just remembering your why, why was this a goal for you, why do you want to do this, like why is this a top priority for you and keep that top of mind for you,” said Terrones.

“We are going to help you sit down, see your goals and meet you where you’re at and be able to really help you out, make a program just for you and tailor it for you,” said Frost.

“Just do it. Even if you come for a week, then you stop, you might come the next week, might take a few days off, but then you will think about it, you should go back, and everything, but I think it’s just a good thing to get into,” said Pederson.

You can learn more about Flex Gym or Top Fitness on their websites.