NORTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA (KELO) — An extreme ice storm warning is in effect for north central South Dakota, including Campbell, Corson, Dewey, McPherson and Walworth Counties, until midnight CST on Wednesday.

Conditions will bring significant icing. Expect snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice of up to three-tenths of an inch. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph.

Roads will be slippery and travel is strongly discouraged. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest road conditions or call 511.